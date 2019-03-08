Highland Towers to be demolished by June, says minister

A general view of the long-abandoned Highland Towers condominiums in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, March 8 ― The Highland Towers Condominium which have been left neglected for more than 25 years will be demolished at the latest by June, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the Highland Towers Re-Development Committee had prepared a report of a study on the structure of the condominium and will decide on the agency which will carry out the demolition works, whether it is the Public Works Department (JKR) or the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council.

“The agencies are in the midst of discussions, whether both should be involved or either the MPAJ or JKR will do the job,” she told reporters after the attending the International Women’s Day 2019 celebrations at the ministry level here today.

Zuraida said the developers of Highland Towers had also said they would provide RM2 million for the demolition works.

Zuraida had previously been quoted as saying Highland Towers would be demolished in October 2018.

However, the demolition works had to be postponed to enable the Highland Towers Re-Development Committee which is chaired by Housing and Local Government Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohammad Mantek, to work with the JKR on a study on the structure of the building.

In August last year, Zuraida proposed that the Highland Towers area be re-developed as a recreational park.

This was because the structure of the soil in the area was not suitable for housing.

On Dec 11, 1993, one of the three blocks of the Highland Towers Condominium in Taman Hillview, Ulu Klang, collapsed in a tragedy that killed 48 people. ― Bernama