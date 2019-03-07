Rapid KL unveils own shuttle service from Putra Heights LRT station to KLIA, KLIA2

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (left) strikes a pose during the launch of the new KLIA, KLIA2 shuttle bus service at the Putra Heights LRT Station March 7, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SUBANG, March 7 — Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd has introduced its own airport shuttle service that transports passengers from the Putra Heights LRT station to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2.

The aim of this service is to provide better connectivity for travellers to and from the airports and encourage Malaysians to use public transport.

“Putra Heights LRT was chosen because it connects to both the Ampang and Kelana Jaya LRT lines,” said Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who officiated the launch today.

Loke, who took the train ride from the Awan Besar LRT station to Putra Heights this morning said the new service is another option for the public, apart from the current services on offer now.

The shuttle service, which started on February 1, costs RM10 for a combo ticket and includes a train ride from any LRT, MRT, Monorail or BRT station to the Putra Heights LRT station for a one-way journey.

From there, passengers can get aboard the Jetbus shuttle buses to either KLIA or KLIA2, with the journey expected to take around 30-40 minutes with a bus departing every 30 minutes.

“We decided to have a launch today because the public isn’t aware of these services despite it beginning February 1 this year,” said Loke.

“At the moment, we’re hitting 100 million passengers per year at both airport terminals and there is a need to improve and add services to these airports.

“I do not feel these additions will affect the existing services like taxis and so on.”

Loke said by promoting Putra Heights as a public transport hub, it will indirectly help to act as a catalyst for urban development and provide business and commercial sectors around Putra Heights.