Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah appoints new board of directors

(From left) Datuk Wan Sabri Wan Yusof (deputy vice-chancellor), Datuk Muhammad Nur Manuty (board member), Datuk Afifi al-Akiti (board member), Tan Sri Nordin Kardi (vice-chancellor), Tan Sri Wan Mohd Zahid (board chairman), Mohd Zulfahmi Mohamad (university union president) and Khairul Amri Othman Ariff (union secretary). — Picture courtesy of Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah today announced the appointment of its new board of directors with Perak Islam and Malay Culture Council president Tan Sri Wan Mohd Zahid Mohd Noordin as chairman.

The directors are Perak education state executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari, Education Ministry deputy secretary general Datuk Kamel Mohamad, Datuk Wan Zahidi Wan Teh, Orang Kaya Kaya Seri Adika Raja Shahbandar Muda Mohamad Othman Zainal Azim, Datuk Ahamed Kameel Mydin Meera, Orang Kaya Kaya Imam Paduka Tuan Datuk Afifi al-Akiti and Datuk Muhammad Nur Manuty.

The university, in a statement, thanked its former chairman Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, and other members of the Board for their service, particularly for overseeing its conversion into a full-fledged university from Kolej Universiti Islam Sultan Azlan Shah in 2016.

The new directors will serve until 2021.