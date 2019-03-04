Tok Mat urges for calm after MCA and MIC’s bid for new alliance

BN deputy chairman, Datuk Mohamad Hasan said he would call for a meeting of the Barisan Nasional Supreme Council— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — A Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council meeting will be held soon to discuss a joint statement from MCA and MIC which wanted to see the possibility of setting up a new coalition of political parties.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said he took cognisance concerning the expression of dissatisfaction by the MCA and MIC presidents and he would not take it for granted.

“In fact, I believe the need exists for BN to pay reasonable attention to this case and jointly seek the best solution.

“I hope this issue is not irresponsibly politicised by any party. On the contrary, I call on all parties to sit together to discuss to map a better road ahead for the BN and the Malaysian nation, “he said in a statement tonight.

He said the details on the meeting would also be announced soon.

In the meantime, Mohamad said it was very critical for all parties not to act recklessly or to generalise.

“.. Specifically by continuing to accept the statements of one or two leaders from any one component party which does not even represent the stand of BN as the main case in reevaluating the status and future of BN,” he said.

Earlier, in a joint statement, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran had made a proposal to explore a new alliance after believing the collaboration with Umno in BN no longer reflected the true desire of unity among the parties.

The statement, however, was criticised by BN secretary general Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz who reportedly said MCA and MIC should leave BN.

Umno, MCA and MIC were the three party components originating from the Alliance era which had jointly established BN in 1974. At its peak, BN had 13 component parties including Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) as well as local parties in Sabah and Sarawak.

However, all parties but Umno, MCA and MIC had left BN after the party lost badly in the 14th General Election (GE-14) in May. — Bernama