One dead, five missing after boat capsizes near Pulau Nunuyan

SANDAKAN, March 1 — The body of a seven-year-old boy, believed to be one of the victims of the boat capsize incident near Pulau Nunuyan yesterday, was found today.

Sandakan Zone Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deputy operation director, Maritime Commander Mohd Khairulanuar Abd Majid said the body was found at 4pm, just 100 metres from the spot the boat was believed to have capsized.

“The body was taken to the Duchess of Kent Hospital for post mortem,” he said.

Earlier, five victims were rescued by the Royal Malaysian Navy, while five others, including a woman and two children, were still missing.

The search and rescue operation for the missing victims would resume tomorrow. — Bernama