Penang in five-year plan to improve backlanes

State exco Jagdeep Singh Deo showing the artist impression of the backland project around Georgetown here at Penang Island Municiple Council Hall February 27, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 27 — Penang is rolling out a five-year action plan to upgrade 9km of backlanes and create 10 acres of green open spaces within the Unesco World Heritage zone.

The multi-million project will enhance backlanes behind George Town’s heritage shophouses to create landscaped pedestrian walkways complete with trees for shade, lights and street furniture.

Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said the initiative is important to protect the heritage elements of the area while improving safety for pedestrians and city dwellers.

“We don’t want the backlanes to be unsafe areas so by improving these unused spaces, we can include safety elements such as more lighting to make it safe for the people to use,“ he said in a press conference to announce the project at City Hall today.

He added that this project is in line with the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang’s vision to repopulate George Town.

He said MBPP has identified 3km of backlanes to be upgraded for 2019 and 2020.

“This year, MBPP will be upgrading the backlanes at Armenian Street, Church Street, Acheh Street, Kimberley Street, Cheong Fatt Sze Road, Chulia Street and Penang Road which will cover about 1km,” he said.

He said the cost of the upgrades is about RM500,000 per 100m, which would amount to about RM5 million this year.

The local government, housing development and town and country planning committee chairman said MBPP could not fully fund the whole project so the state is looking at contributions from the private sector.

He said the Bank of China sponsored about RM650,000 for the upgrading of the backlane along Beach Street.

“We are urging other corporations and the private sector to do their corporate social responsibility to sponsor parts of this project like Bank of China,” he said.

MBPP will need about RM15 million to upgrade a total 3km of backlanes between 2019 and 2020.

Jagdeep said MBPP plans to upgrade Lumut Lane, People’s Court, King Street, Soo Hong Lane, Kampung Malabar Road, Jalan Pintal Tali and Jalan Sri Bahari, which is a total 2km of backlanes, next year.

Yew said due to MBPP’s tight budget, it is calling on the private sector to partner with the city council to implement the backlane improvement project.

“We can partner with private companies to complete this 9km of upgrading works over a five-year period so we hope companies keen on doing their part for the society will step forward,” he said.

He said the upgraded backlanes will provide a safe and comfortable space for pedestrians and cyclists to walk or cycle around the inner city.