Perak to speed up gazetting fireflies habitat at Kampung Dew

State Tourism and Culture exco Tan Kar Hing speaks to reporters after opening the three-day Malaysia International Travel Mart at Ipoh Parade February 22, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 22 ― The Perak state government will speed up the gazettement of the fireflies habitat zone in Sungai Sepetang at Kampung Dew, Bukit Gantang following the latest encroachment incident, said State Tourism and Culture exco Tan Kar Hing.

He said a large part of the area had been gazetted.

“Now we are in the technical process to gazette the other parts,” he said.

Tan was speaking to reporters after opening the three-day Malaysia International Travel Mart at Ipoh Parade here today.

His response came following a police report lodged by Persatuan Pengusaha Jeti Kelip-Kelip Kampung Dew on Sunday alleging encroachment.

Association secretary Shukor Ishak was reported by Sinar Harian as saying that berembang trees, important to the creatures’ existence, had been cut down.

Tan said the removal of the trees were believed to have been perpetrated by farmers.

“The farmers had wanted to expand their farm,” he said.