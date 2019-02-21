Shafee gets nod in bid to have passport temporarily returned

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex February 20, 2019. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The High Court here today allowed an application by prominent lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is charged with money laundering and making incorrect income tax filings, for the temporary return of his impounded passport.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah allowed the temporary return of the travel document to Muhammad Shafee, 66, after his lawyer, Rahmat Hazlan, informed the court that his client had to travel to Australia between Feb 22 and 25 to handle a criminal case in Sydney.

“He also has to be in Jakarta, Indonesia, for business matter from March 1 to 3,” he said during the case management today. Muhammad Shafee was in court.

The prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz did not object.

Following which, Sequerah allowed the temporary release of Muhammad Shafee’s passport today and to be returned on March 5.

On Sept 13 last year, Muhammad Shafee pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to two counts of money laundering by receiving a total of RM9.5 million in proceeds from unlawful activities from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and two counts of making incorrect filings under the Income Tax Act 1967.

The money laundering offences were allegedly committed at the CIMB Bank Berhad, J2 & K1, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku near here on Sept 13, 2013 and Feb 17, 2014.

Both charges were filed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001. (AMLATFA) which provides for a maximum fine of RM5 million and imprisonment not exceeding five years or both upon conviction.

On charges for breaching the Income Tax Act, Muhammad Shafee was charged with being involved directly in the transactions involving proceeds from unlawful activities by making an incorrect tax returns, hence breaching Paragraph 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the Financial Year ending Dec 31, 2013 and Dec 31, 2014.

He was alleged to have left out out income received on Sept 13, 2013, amounting RM4.3 million and income received on Feb 17, 2014 amounting to RM5.2 million via two AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheques belonging to Mohd Najib Hj Abd Razak which were credited into two CIMB Bank Berhad accounts belonging to him. — Bernama