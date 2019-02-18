Three years on, DAP MP says still waiting for PAS proof about Israeli funds

Lim said PAS’ motive for reviving the three-year-old allegation was to distract public attention from controversy surrounding its own acceptance of funds from former political foe Umno. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — PAS has yet to show evidence to support its insistent allegation that Israeli sources injected RM1.2 billion into DAP even after three years, Lim Lip Eng said today.

The Kepong MP pointed out that investigations into the alleged Israeli funding during Barisan Nasional (BN) rule three years ago had turned up blank, even after then home minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi referred the matter to the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“Since then, it was a total silence from the BN government, DAP’s arch-enemy, on the apparent malicious and fallacious story about DAP receiving Jewish fund, until after the collapse of BN government in the 14th general election,” Lim said in a statement.

In March 2016, Ahmad Zahid had said the MCMC was in the midst of probing the allegation that DAP had received the foreign funds during the 13th general election.

“PAS had announced that they would make public evidence to support its allegation of a RM1.2 billion fund from Israel for DAP. Till this day, we have not seen a shred of evidence,” he said.

Lim said PAS’ motive for reviving the three-year-old allegation was to distract public attention from controversy surrounding its own acceptance of funds from former political foe Umno, with whom the Islamist party is now on very friendly terms.

“The answer is that this is just a lame pathetic diversion tactic by PAS leaders when they realised many of their grassroots were angered by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s ‘blessings’ to Bachok MP Nik Abduh Nik Aziz to lie about the latter’s voice, admitting that the party had received millions from Umno,” he added.

Lim challenged PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man to state in public that DAP had accepted funds from Zionist-ruled Israel so that he could mount a defamation suit against the latter.

He added that if the statement is not made publicly, it would mean that PAS is not hesitant to bend the truth against DAP.

“After all, PAS believes that ‘lies to protect the party is acceptable’. We should not be surprised,” he said, adding that DAP is not afraid of reopening investigation into the allegation as the party believes in transparency.

Tuan Ibrahim had last week urged the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to initiate a probe against the alleged funds from Israel to DAP.

PAS Youth had also claimed to have lodged police reports over the alleged foreign funding.