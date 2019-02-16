Syed Saddiq claims almost assaulted by BN supporters, Opposition claims provocation (VIDEO)

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters after making a police report at Sungai Way police station February 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today alleged that Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters tried to hit him during the Semenyih by-election, but the Opposition accused him of violating police orders determining the boundaries between parties.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth leader posted a video of a crowd of men in blue BN garb heckling him at Nomination Day today.

“Want to call me ‘babi’, ‘bangsat’, ‘bodoh’, ‘hancing’, I’ll respect that because it’s your right. But if it comes to physical attacks, that’s too much!” Syed Saddiq said in a statement.

“On my way to my car, I was attacked by BN supporters. When they hurled insults at me, I just greeted them and continued moving forward, but they chased me.

“When they mobbed me, nearby police officers came to help. PAS’ Unit Amal that witnessed the incident also came to help because they saw the physical reactions by several BN supporters.”

Syed Saddiq said he would file a police complaint later.

Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) Youth chief Khalid Ismath, however, said all other Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders and ministers did not take the path that Syed Saddiq took, pointing out that the Election Commission (EC) has dictated far apart areas for the parties running in the Semenyih state race.

“But this youth minister ignored police orders and intentionally entered BN’s path. Provocation,” Khalid tweeted.

Tempat dan laluan PH bukan disitu. Semua pemimpin dan menteri tak lalu situ. Jarak kami sangat jauh antara parti. Ini ketetapan SPR.



Namun YBM belia ini langgar arahan polis untuk sengaja masuk dalam laluan BN.



Provokasi. https://t.co/7J52FRZt2u — khalid Ismath (@khalidismath) February 16, 2019

Barisan Nasional (BN) blogger Papagomo posted a shaky video of a crowd of BN supporters, claiming that they did not attack Syed Saddiq.

“In fact, I myself hugged him and said ‘you’re stupid lah, bro’ and asked him to stop the provocation,” he tweeted.

Ni video bukti tidak ada apa apa serangan pun dari penyokong BN kepada YB @SyedSaddiq malah Aku sendiri peluk dia cakap “Kau ni Bodoh lah Bro” dan minta dia hentikan provokasi.



RT biar rakyat Malaysia tahu Syed Saddiq kaki penipu! #PRKSemenyih pic.twitter.com/bjYJVhyvJh — PEMBANGKANG ⚒ (@Sir_Azri) February 16, 2019

Four candidates are running in the Semenyih by-election — PH’s Muhammad Aiman Zainali, BN’s Zakaria Hanafi, PSM’s Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul and independent Kuan Chee Heng. PPBM won the Selangor state seat in the 14th general election by over 8,000 votes.