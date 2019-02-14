Najib’s 45-year-challenge: Mortarboard picture

Datuk Seri Najib Razak shared a picture of his graduation ceremony on his Facebook page. — Picture via Facebook/Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak posted today a photograph of himself in a mortarboard and robes at his 1974 graduation ceremony at the University of Nottingham, amid doubts about his qualifications.

The former prime minister said he was posing with his mother, Tun Rahah, and his younger brother Johari.

“At that time, I looked cool because the trend in England was long hair.

“Ok, I admit I was also influenced that time. #MaluApaBossKu,” Najib posted on Facebook.

Najib said his son Ashman spent almost an hour looking for the 45-year-old photo at his mother’s house.

“If DAP still doesn’t believe and wants to continue to defame me, you can borrow the Cinema Minister’s time machine and go back to 1974 and look for me.”

Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin recently said a picture of Najib in an academic cap and gown did not prove anything, challenging the former Umno leader to produce his examination transcript and degree certificate.

The United Kingdom university has confirmed with Malay Mail that Najib graduated with a bachelor’s degree in industrial economics in 1974.