Chemical leak at factory near Semenyih

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — A chemical leakage was detected outside a factory in Kampung Sungai Lalang, near Semenyih last night.

Semenyih fire and rescue station head Zainal Elias Abdul Aziz said eight fire officers and personnel, including from the Hazardous Material (Hazmat) unit, rushed to the scene after receiving a call at about 10pm.

“When we arrived at the scene, there were about 50 tanks, believed to contain Ethylene Chloride, outside a factory that is located in an open area.

“Following inspection, there were leakage in 10 of the tanks, causing the chemical to spill. However, there was no report of a casualty,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said cleaning work was being conducted at the location. — Bernama