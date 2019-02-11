Man pulled out from burning Myvi by two people

Firefighters at the scene of the accident in Jalan Skudai February 11, 2019. — Via Facebook/Skudai Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Feb 11 — Quick action by two individuals saved a man from certain death after he was immediately pulled out from the burning wreck of his Perodua Myvi car that had earlier crashed along Jalan Skudai near Taman Impian Emas here today.

The 32-year-old victim, identified as M. Ashok Kumar from Kajang, Selangor was rescued by two members of the public who were at the scene by pulling him out of the burning vehicle.

Skudai Fire and Rescue Department chief Mohd Riduan Akhyar said the station received a distress call at 8.25am and immediately despatched a fire engine consisting of five firemen and an Emergency Medical Response Service (EMRS) team to the scene.

“Initial investigations revealed that the car was from Johor Baru and was going towards Taman Impian Emas when it hit a road divider, overturned and started burning,” he said.

Mohd Riduan said when the firemen arrived at the scene, the victim was already safely removed from the vehicle and was sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here for treatment.

He said the fire was extinguished at 9.07am.