PSM lodges police report on illegal land clearing at Bukit Kledang

IPOH, Feb 9 — The Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) today lodged a police report on the alleged illegal clearing of a 10-hectare site belonging to the Perak government near Bukit Kledang here.

The report was lodged by PSM member R. Mohanarani, who was accompanied by about 20 PSM members, at the Ipoh district police station.

She said the report was lodged to determine whether there was any act of negligence or conspiracy by any quarters.

It involved a large area and the location is not in the remote area, she said when met by reporters after lodging the police report.

Two days ago, Perak Mentri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) chief executive officer Anuar Zainal Abidin confirmed the existence of illegal clearing activities of state government-owned land in Bukit Kledang and yesterday said that structural repair of the land would begin soon.

He said the Perak Land and Mines director had instructed the illegal settlers to do the necessary structural repair to prevent soil erosion in the area. — Bernama