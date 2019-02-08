Report to MACC claims ‘RM90m for PAS’ used to buy BMW, Audi, Vellfire

The investigation comes after PAS announced it had settled its defamation suit against Clare Rewcastle-Brown who claimed the party had received money from Umno. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Several luxury vehicles and expensive properties were among the items listed as allegedly paid for by the RM90 million that PAS was accused of receiving from rival Umno.

A report by Malaysiakini quoting anonymous sources with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) claimed that a report lodged with the graftbusters had listed cars from marques and models such as BMW, Mini Cooper, Toyota Vellfire, Range Rover, Porsche Cayman, Audi Q7 and a BMW superbike.

“According to the report, several PAS leaders were accused of using these funds to acquire the cars and properties,” the source was quoted as saying.

“As for the properties, this includes a bungalow in Bangi worth RM3 million.”

The money also was allegedly used to buy vehicle registration plates at exorbitant prices.

Malay Mail cannot verify the information reported with the MACC at the time of writing.

The investigation comes after PAS announced it had settled its defamation suit against Clare Rewcastle-Brown who claimed the party had received money from Umno.

An audio recording featuring PAS central committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz allegedly talking about the money surfaced as part of the evidence.

Nik Abduh was at the Kelantan MACC headquarters to give his statement over an allegation that several leaders of the Opposition party had received a total of RM90 million suspected to be money from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state investment fund.

Former PAS vice-president Nasharuddin Mat Isa was also questioned today while former PAS vice-president Husam Musa is expected to be called up next.