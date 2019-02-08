Marzuki: I never thought I’d be in govt when I took ‘Cambridge’ cert, let PM decide my fate

Marzuki has a degree in business administration from US-based Cambridge International University. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Datuk Marzuki Yahya said today he will leave it to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) leadership to decide if he should remain as deputy foreign minister.

Following an uproar over his alleged fake degree, Marzuki said when he applied for the distance-learning certificate 17 years ago he did not think about the accreditation issue, and did not foresee that he would be part of the government in the future.

“Truthfully and sincerely I have never intended to use my academic qualifications to confuse anyone. This is because my original intent to study 17 years ago was to gain knowledge in the field of business.

“At that time, it has never crossed my mind that one day I would be in my current position as a government administration staff,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

MORE TO COME