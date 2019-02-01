Penang blacklists contractor, engineers in Bukit Kukus road project three months after fatalities

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state executive council made the decision in its meeting today. — Pictures by Sayuti Zainuddin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 1 — The Penang government today announced that it has scratched off the names of the main contractor, resident engineer and independent checking engineer involved in the ongoing Bukit Kukus paired roads construction from all future projects tendered by the island city council .

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state executive council made the decision in its meeting today — after nine foreign construction workers perished in a landslide at the Bukit Kukus project site on October 19 last year. Preliminary investigations indicate flaws in the design.

“The state exco has ordered the city council not to offer any new projects to all three parties involved in the Bukit Kukus project,” he told a press conference at his office here.

Chow did not mention the names of the main contractor, resident engineer and independent checking engineer but said all three parties are to continue and complete the Bukit Kukus road project.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) suspended work on the road project last October 24 pending investigations.

The stop work orders were lifted on January 28. Today, MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the construction works will resume after the Chinese New Year holidays.

The state government, MBPP, DOSH, Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and the police have each launched their own investigations into the fatal landslide.

The chief minister also said the state exco will announce the results of investigations by its specially appointed panel after Chinese New Year.

“DOSH did not announce the results of its investigations or what actions it will be taking yet, but we just received information that they have completed their investigations too,” he said.

He said DOSH must have been satisfied with the main contractor’s mitigation plans which was why it had lifted the stop work order.

“For now, we will wait for DOSH, CIDB, the Board of Engineers and the police to take respective actions after they complete their investigations into this incident,” he said.

Chow said the incident happened at a temporary work site and findings showed that the responsibly party did not come up with a proper design for the temporary work site.

“From now onwards, MBPP will require contractors to come up with proper temporary work site designs to ensure safety at the site,” he said.

Another measure that will be put in place was for the geotechnical unit under MBPP to monitor the construction works of the project closely.

“The MBPP appointed the main contractor, independent checking engineer and resident engineer to closely monitor the project but due to this incident, the geotechnical unit under MBPP will need to closely monitor the project and not only depend on those three parties,” he said.

He stressed that the geotechnical unit needed to up its monitoring system and not to leave it to the main contractor to monitor the whole project.

Chow also responded to the allegation by Penang Consumers Association (CAP) that the road project was illegal as it did not have an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

He said MBPP received an exemption from the Department of Environment (DOE) on February 6, 2015.

“They got the exemption based on the category of road that does not need an EIA report,” he said.

He said MBPP had done its due diligence by preparing an Environment Management Plan (EMP) and an Erosion and Sedimentation Control Plan (ESCP).

Currently, mitigation works on the work site are still ongoing and Chow said this is necessary to ensure safety of the site.

The island mayor said MBPP conducted an in-depth investigation into the incident and appropriate action was taken to prevent it from happening again.

“The contractor will resume work in a safe manner and in accordance with safety guidelines for hill developments after this,” he said.

The Bukit Kukus project involves the construction of a pair of elevated roads to link Paya Terubong to Relau on the island.

It covers 5km where 800m will be constructed by Geo Valley Sdn Bhd, 1.4km by PLB Land Sdn Bhd and the remaining portion by MBPP.

MBPP appointed a contractor to build its portion of the road, where the landslide occurred, and works commenced on January 14, 2016.

Due to the delays in the project after the incident, it is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.