New lead in missing Finnish tourist case

KUANTAN, Jan 30 — After a week of conducting search and rescue (SAR) operations to locate a Finnish traveller Nikitin Aleksis Elis Valtteri, 20, who was reported missing while on holiday in Tioman Island on January 22, the team finally found a new lead.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Nor Hisham Mohamad said the K9 tracker dog units attached to the department and police, had picked up the scent of Valtteri, on a path he was believed to have taken before going missing.

“The route is the common route used by the villagers and the SAR team intensifies the search effort in the area, but yet to yield any results,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the Pahang JBPM annual parade here today, which was also attended by his deputy Mohd Sani Harul.

Nor Hisham said apart from the K9 units, a total of 41 officers and personnel from JBPM, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) and the villagers were involved in the operations.

On January 21, Valtteri have arrived at Pulau Tioman alone before being reported missing the next day after he failed to return to the home of a villager whom he had befriended. — Bernama