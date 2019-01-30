Minister dismisses abuse fears in mySalam health scheme

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the RM8,000 assistance is meant for patients from the Bottom 40th per centile of income earners seeking treatment at public hospitals, and not for private hospitals. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — Cash assistance from the federal health insurance scheme for the poor will be given directly to patients and not hospitals, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today when rejecting concerns that the mySalam programme is vulnerable to corruption.

Lim said the RM8,000 assistance is meant for patients from the Bottom 40th per centile of income earners seeking treatment at public hospitals, and not for private hospitals.

“So how can there be corruption?” Lim said at a press conference here.

