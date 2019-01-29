Tengku Hassanal proclaimed Tengku Mahkota, Regent of Pahang

Tengku Hassanal was today named Tengku Mahkota and Regent of Pahang. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, Jan 29 — Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah was today proclaimed Tengku Mahkota of Pahang and Regent of Raja Pahang.

The ceremony was held at Balairung Seri, Istana Abu Bakar here before the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the new Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

The letter on the proclamation of Tengku Hassanal’s appointment as the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang was read out by Tengku Muda of Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah. — Bernama