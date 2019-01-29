Tamil Nesan to cease operations February 1

The newspaper, owned by the family of former MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu, is said to have faced financial problems for the past 10 years. — Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Tamil Nesan, one of the oldest newspapers in South-east Asia, will cease to operate on Feb 1, after 94 long years.

Tamil Nesan managing director Datuk Seri S. Velpaari, when contacted by Bernama News Channel (BNC), confirmed that the newspaper, which was established in 1924, would close down.

According to sources, 45 workers had already been issued termination letters.

The newspaper, owned by the family of former MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu, is said to have faced financial problems for the past 10 years.

The first issue of the newspaper was published on Sept 24 1924.

Other Tamil newspapers available in the country are Malaysian Nanban, Makkal Osai and Tamil Malar. — Bernama