Dr M accepts Cameron Highlands defeat but claims BN use race card

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that he accepts Pakatan Harapan’s defeat in the Cameron Highlands by-election but accused Barisan Nasional (BN) of using the race card.

He said it was not surprising that BN had won the seat as the party always had stronger support in rural areas.

“We had a proper by-election, there was no hanky panky. This winning by them (BN) is not surprising, especially as it was in a rural area and they were always strong in rural areas.

“They played the racial issue it’s too bad. But this is the decision of the people and we accept,” he told reporters after a closed-door meeting with statutory bodies, here.

Dr Mahathir said based on the Cameron Highlands defeat, the government needs to address the issues of high cost of living that is affecting the rural areas.

“We have to know more about what they are not happy about. Among the things affecting them is the high cost of living.

“High cost of living for rich people, it does not mean anything. But for poor people, it is a big problem.

“And these are poor people living in rural areas. We must find ways of reducing the cost of living as well as to help them earn a better income,” he said.

When asked on the remark made by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail that some of the voters had still associated Dr Mahathir with BN, the Pakatan Harapan chairman smiled and said it was indeed a contributing factor.

“Yes, that was one of it. Some thought I was still in BN.

“But it’s okay, they can think what they want, but in the end, they will know,” he said.

The Cameron Highlands by-election saw BN candidate Ramli Mohd Nor taking the seat with 12,038 votes, beating DAP’s M. Manogaran who received 8,800 votes, which is less than the 9,710 votes he received in the 14th general election last year.

Independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib received 314 votes while Wong Seng Yee had 276 votes.