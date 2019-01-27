Malaysia stripped of hosting World Para Swimming Championships after banning Israeli athletes

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), speaks during an interview with AFP at the Main Press Centre of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang March 15, 2018. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) today stripped Malaysia of the right to host the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships that were slated to be held in Sarawak this July after Putrajaya banned Israel’s participation in the sports event.

The IPC, which organises the Paralympic Games, pointed out that when it signed a contract with the Paralympic Council of Malaysia in September 2017 to host the World Para Swimming Championships, it was assured that all eligible athletes and countries would be allowed to participate in the event.

“Since then, there has been a change of political leadership and the new Malaysian government has different ideas. Politics and sport are never a good mix and we are disappointed that Israeli athletes would not have been allowed to compete in Malaysia,” said the IPC in a statement.

MORE TO COME