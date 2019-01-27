2,555 people affected by floods in five Sabah districts

Two firefighters carry a child to a safety in Taritipan, Kota Marudu, Sabah January 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 27 — A total 2,555 flood victims from 549 families were housed at 17 flood relief centres (FRCs) in five districts in Sabah which were inundated by floods.

According to the Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat the five districts were Kota Marudu, Matunggong, Kota Belud, Pitas and Sipitang.

“A total 2,470 victims from 518 families in Kota Marudu were moved to 12 FRC, 24 victims from eight families in Matunggong who were sent to the Matunggong Open Hall,” it said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, 22 victims from 12 families were placed at the Tun Said Community Hall in Kota Belud.

Di Pitas, 27 victims from eight families were transferred to two FRC in SK Pekan 2 (12 victims from four families) and Kampung Kusilad (15 victims from four families).

In Sipitang, 12 victims from three families were housed at the Sipitang Multi-purpose Hall. — Bernama