More than 1,000 victims evacuated in Kota Marudu floods

File photo of Kota Marudu. — file pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 26 — The flood situation in Kota Marudu has further worsened, with the number of evacuees increasing to 1,828 people from 584 families tonight as compared to 1,425 people from 510 families at 5pm.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said all victims were housed at 11 shelters, namely, at Dewan Kampung Longob; Sekolah Kebangsaan Taritipan; Dewan Mosolog; Sekolah Menengah Agama Goshen; Dewan Morion; Dewan FTC Dama 1; Dewan Asin-Asin; Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tandek hall; Kota Marudu Community Hall; Dewan Batition and Dewan St Theresa.

Twenty-six villages were affected by floods among them Kampung Longob; Kampung Belianjung; Kampung Mosolok; Kampung Maragatung; Kampung Salimandut; Kampung Popok Laut; Kampung Gurantung; Kampung Morion and Kampung Teritipan.

“The Fire and Rescue Department and other agencies are monitoring the situation.

The floodwaters had also caused two roads inaccessible to all vehicles, namely at KM 5.7 Jalan Gana and Jalan Kota Marudu-Marak Parak.

The water levels at two nearby rivers — Sungai Bongon and Sungai Bandau — is reported to be at the danger level.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau said he had to abort his journey to Kampung Sinukab, Kanibongan, Pitas to attend UPKO’s annual general meeting because the access road was inundated.

However, Madius took the opportunity to visit flood victims sheltered at Dewan Hatob, Kampung Lotong, Kota Marudu and also made personal contributions to them to lighten their burden. — Bernama