First batch of MRT train carriages for Sg Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya route arrive

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― The first batch of carriages for the two sets of MRT trains for the Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) routes have arrived at Westport, Port Klang yesterday.

According to a statement by MRT Corp, the carriages consist of four motor wagons which are two end-point trains, and four trailer wagons which will form the two central wagons.

The carriages arrived at Westport from Masan, South Korea and were shipped by the ‘MV Da Hua V.178’ which took about a month to arrive.

From Westport, the train would be transported to the MRT train assembly plant in Rasa, Hulu Selangor, to be installed.

According to Acting Chief Executive Officer of MRT Corp, Datuk Najmuddin Abdullah, the arrival of the carriages marked another significant milestone for the construction of the SSP route.

“With the arrival of the first carriages for the trains, we are confident we can follow the schedule towards completing the project in 2022.

“The project’s progress is now 41 per cent,” he said.

The statement said that the SSP route would have 49 trains that would be used when the project is fully completed in July 2022. ― Bernama