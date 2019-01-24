Pakatan hopeful furious over Cameron Highlands posters alleging ‘DAP Hindu’, ‘Bunuh Adib’

Pakatan Harapan’s Cameron Highlands by-election candidate M. Manogaran shows a poster that’s being circulated via social media. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TANAH RATA, Jan 24 — With two days to polling, smear tactics in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election got more vicious with the discovery of posters alleging that DAP is Hindu and suggesting that the party had “killed” firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Pahang DAP deputy chief M. Manogaran, who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, saw red after catching sight of those posters on social media.

“I want the person responsible to stop this immediately. I hope the authorities will investigate and take action on this matter.

“This is also an offence under the Section 9 of the Election Offence Act for using religion to insult or slander the candidates or any party. I hope the Election Commission will also take action over this matter,” he told reporters when met at Taman Sedia here.

Manogaran said that he will personally take action after the by-election if the slander continues.

Pakatan Harapan’s Cameron Highlands by-election candidate M. Manogaran and DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang campaign in Brinchang, Cameron Highlands January 24, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

The lawyer showed reporters pictures of the defamatory posters on his smartphone after his walkabout with DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang at Brinchang market this morning.

The posters depicted Manogaran’s face together with Adib who died from injuries sustained in riots that broke out at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor on November 27 last year.

The poster also carried the words “DAP Hindu” and “Bunuh Adib”.

Manogaran said he has yet to file a police report on the matter, when asked.

The former Teluk Intan MP is facing off against Ramli Mohd Noor from Barisan Nasional and independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib, a senior lecturer in Institut Aminuddin Baki Genting Highland, and Wong Seng Yee, who is a local farmer and activist.