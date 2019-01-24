Malay rulers arrive at Istana Negara for election of new Agong (VIDEO)

A car carrying Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, arrives at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur January 24, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Malay Rulers have arrived at Istana Negara for the special meeting of the Conference of Rulers today to elect the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong to reign for a term of five years.

Bernama reporters stationed outside Istana Negara spotted the cars of the Rulers from Selangor, Pahang, Johor, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu and Negri Sembilan enter the palace at about 10am.

The meeting is scheduled to elect the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong following the unprecedented resignation of Sultan Muhammad V, the Sultan of Kelantan, as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 6.

The meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 10.30am, has attracted wide attention from the local and international media as the election of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is a system that is unique in the world.

Based on information gleaned from the official website of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, if vacancies occur in the offices of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Timbalan (Deputy) Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the election shall not be later than four weeks from the dates when the offices fall vacant. — Bernama