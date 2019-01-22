PM to address meeting of anti-corruption authorities in Vienna

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad takes a selfie with a Malaysian residing in Austria, in Vienna January 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

VIENNA, Jan 22 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to call for the establishment of a fund to protect the staff of anti-corruption agencies when he delivers a keynote address at the 10th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities which begins here today.

The Malaysian prime minister, who has been on a three-day working visit to Austria since Sunday, is expected to propose that the fund be named the Anti-Corruption Champion Fund.

He will speak on the theme ‘15 years of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, Accomplishments and Prospects’ at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) here.

The prime minister is also expected to call on the IAACA to play a larger and more universal role, such as the World Customs Organisation (WCO) and Interpol.

The three-day conference gathers political leaders, including heads of government and anti-corruption agencies, to exchange views on promoting measures to prevent and combat corruption, supporting international cooperation and technical assistance as well as promoting integrity, accountability and proper management of public affairs.

The IAACA, a 77-member non-governmental organisation based in Qatar, was established with the aim of promoting the effective implementation of the UN Convention against Corruption and to assist anti-corruption authorities in the global fight against corruption.

Also attending the meeting are Qatar Attorney General Dr Ali Fetais Al Marri, who became president of the IAACA in 2016, and its vice-president Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, who is also the director-general of the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) Malaysia.

The IAACA meeting also serves as an ideal platform for Dr Mahathir to highlight the efforts and commitment of the Malaysian government in the fight against corruption with a view to portraying a positive image of Malaysia as a country which strongly upholds the rule of law, integrity and accountability.

The keynote address marks the first appearance of Dr Mahathir at VIC and the first by any Malaysian prime minister invited to such an important event. — Bernama