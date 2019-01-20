Ministry to call for bids for flame-resistant wear soon

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin at a press conference in Putrajaya January 3, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PASIR PUTEH, Jan 20 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will be calling for tenders to supply flame-resistant wear to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) on January 23.

Its minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin, said it is needed because many garments in use now do not meet the standard.

“Although the stipulation is for 6,000 pieces of flame-resistant clothing, I will ask (Cabinet) to allow for 9,000 pieces.

“We must have sufficient stock to replace damaged clothing. Long-term planning is required,” she told reporters after launching the Voluntary Marine Firefighting Team (PBSMarin) under JBPM at the Voluntary Marine Fire Station in Tok Bali, Kelantan today.

Also present were JBPM deputy director-general (operations), Datuk Amer Yusof, and Kelantan JBPM director, Nazili Mahmood.

PBSMarin is the country’s first voluntary team to be set up by JBPM to assist with rescues at sea.

On a different topic, Zuraida told reporters that the inquest into firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s cause of death set for February 11 will look for the best outcome and uphold the law for all involved.

“All the witnesses have been lined up, and I’ve been made to understand that Allahyarham’s family has appointed five lawyers for the case, aside from a KPKT lawyer who will keep a watching brief on the proceedings,” she said.

Zuraida was also asked on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for food trucks, to which she replied her ministry has standardised the policies for such operations.

“It will be implemented nationwide along with guidelines for food truck operators. We can slap them with a fine if they do not follow the rules,” she said. — Bernama