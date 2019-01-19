Of course judiciary bigwigs will attend legal gala, Siti Kasim tells detractors

Siti urges cult victims to speak out and be aware of their religious rights. — Picture courtesy of Durian Asean

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Civil rights lawyer Siti Kasim has hit back at critics of a video of Attorney-General Tommy Thomas and Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum dancing at a legal fraternity social event last night.

In a post on her Facebook account, Siti said it is only rational that the “top guns” of the industry to attend the gala dinner hosted by Sabah Law Society to commemorate the Opening of the Legal Year 2019.

“We were in a legal function. Of course the top guns in the legal area will be there,” Siti said in a post, attaching an earlier critical report by Malay daily Sinar Harian.

“No wonder under Barisan Nasional, everything shuts down. Pretenders and hypocrites the lot of them.

“At least we were not hiding anything. It’s just a normal dinner where we ‘enjoy’ ourselves. Or have they not recognise this word anymore?” she asked.

Siti also pointed out that critics will always come up to a negative conclusion after the two were criticised for fraternising with prominent lawyers and activists.

“If you have integrity, self-respect and honesty, you will remain so under whatever circumstances,” she added.

The video with Thomas and Malanjum was shot during a gala dinner last night in Kota Kinabalu, hosted by the Sabah Law Society in conjunction with the Opening of the Legal Year 2019.

The two were dancing popular 60s rock ‘n roll tune Let’s Twist Again by Chubby Checker, which popularised the twist dancing mania.

The video was also said to feature minister in charge of law Datuk Liew Vui Keong, and prominent lawyers and activists Datuk S. Ambiga and Siti Kasim.