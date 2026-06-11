KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — In kitchens where rempah is still pounded by hand and recipes are guarded like family heirlooms, Penang has lost one of its most recognisable custodians.

Renowned Nyonya culinary educator, food ambassador and author Pearly Kee has died at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer, the New Straits Times reported.

Her death was confirmed by her son-in-law, Jivan Ramsamy, who announced the news on Facebook and described the family’s grief over her passing.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of my beloved mother-in-law after her courageous battle with cancer,” he said.

Kee was widely known as a champion of traditional Nyonya cuisine and a key figure in preserving Penang’s Peranakan culinary heritage.

A fifth-generation Penang Nyonya, she grew up learning closely guarded family recipes from her aunts in a traditional kitchen — knowledge she later turned into a lifelong mission of teaching and preservation.

That mission eventually became the Penang Homecooking School, where she welcomed international students into hands-on classes that often began far from the kitchen — in Penang’s wet markets, where ingredients, stories and culture came together.

She also authored A Nyonya Inheritance, a cookbook documenting family recipes and culinary traditions passed down through generations.

Beyond cooking, Kee was active in community and charitable work, including teaching life skills to adults with special needs.

Her influence reached far beyond Malaysia through her website, YouTube channel and appearances on regional cooking programmes, introducing global audiences to authentic Nyonya techniques and traditions.

Tributes poured in from those who knew her closely.

Writer and heritage advocate Khoo Salma Nasution described her passing as a significant loss to Penang.

“Who can forget Pearly Kee’s Nyonya cooking, her passion for life and her remarkable kindness to friend and stranger alike?” she said.

Online publisher and content creator Timothy Tye, who knew Kee for more than 20 years, said her passing came as a shock.

“So hard to say goodbye to someone you never expect to be gone. Rest in peace, Pearly Kee,” he said.

He recalled their early blogging days and long friendship that began before Kee became widely known as a culinary figure.

“It was inspiring to see Pearly discover her true calling in Nyonya cooking… evolving from blogger to respected culinary icon through her cooking classes and published cookbooks,” he said, adding that she remained a key figure in Penang’s cultural community.

Kee’s wake is being held at the Mount Erskine funeral parlour, with her funeral and cremation scheduled for tomorrow.