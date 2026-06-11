COPENHAGEN, June 11 — Copenhagen’s Noma, long regarded as the world’s best restaurant, announced yesterday that it will re-open in August under new leadership, after founder Rene Redzepi stepped down over allegations that he abused staff.

For the restaurant, which closed at the start of the year, it is “the beginning of a new chapter” with a Mexican head chef, Pablo Soto

“This spring have led us to reflect more closely on who we are, what matters most, and where we want to go next. And now, we’re ready to share that with you,” Noma said in a statement.

As it was closed, Noma did not appear among Copenhagen’s three-star establishments in the 2026 Nordic Michelin Guide.

Facing allegations of having abused and bullied his staff, star chef Redzepi stepped down in March. He remains the owner of the establishment and its creative director without taking part in daily operations, according to Noma’s statement.

Cooks were punched, publicly shamed or humiliated, several former staff told the New York Times, which said it talked to 35 former employees.

In a video posted to Instagram when he stood down, Redzepi took the blame and said “Noma has taken big steps to transform the culture over many years.”

“I recognise these changes do not repair the past,” the 48-year-old added.

“An apology is not enough. I take responsibility for my own actions.”

Starting August 5, Noma plans to offer a different menu every month at an initial price of 4,500 kroner (RM2,837). — AFP