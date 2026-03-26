KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The leadership of two prominent women, Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman and Dr Yatela Zainal Abidin, is at the heart of a powerful, decade-long partnership that has become a cornerstone of Malaysia’s HIV response, particularly for women and underprivileged communities.

Through their respective roles as chairman of the Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) and CEO of Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD), their collaboration has channelled RM17 million into life-saving HIV care, directly benefiting nearly 200,000 individuals facing stigma, financial hardship, and barriers to treatment.

The strategic alliance began in 2013 when MAF’s advocacy arm was at risk. Dr Adeeba, a tireless advocate for health equity, reached out to YSD for support. The foundation, under Dr Yatela’s leadership, answered the call, initiating what has become an unwavering commitment to public health.

“No one should ever feel afraid to seek care because health is a right, regardless of who we are, who we love, or what diagnosis we carry,” said Dr Adeeba, highlighting the principles that guide their work.

Echoing this sentiment, Dr Yatela emphasized the human-centric approach of the partnership.

“Ending AIDS is not just a public health goal — it is a collective promise to stand with those who need us most and to challenge stigma with humanity and hope,” she stated.

A prime example of their joint impact is the MAF Positive Audacious Living (PAL) Scheme, which provides free, essential second-line antiretroviral treatment.

This lifeline has been critical for patients like Norlela Mokhtar, better known as Kak Ella, a single mother and founder of a shelter for women affected by HIV.

When her health failed and she could not afford the medication, the PAL Scheme restored her health, allowing her to continue her vital community work.

The partnership’s influence extends from establishing the Teratak Kasih Tok Nan Miri centre to bring HIV care to remote communities in Sarawak, to sustaining shelter homes for marginalised groups through KOMITED Malaysia.

Now, the two organisations are championing broader systemic change through the Malaysia Business Consortium on HIV (MBCH), uniting the private sector in the collective mission to end AIDS in Malaysia by 2030.