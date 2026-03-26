KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — US-based United Airlines will introduce a new “Relax Row” seating option in economy class from 2027, allowing passengers to convert a row of three seats into a flat bed on long-haul flights.

The carrier said the feature will be rolled out on selected international routes as part of efforts to improve comfort without requiring a full business class upgrade, according to a report in Business Insider.

“Customers traveling in United Economy on long-haul flights deserve an option for more space and comfort, and this is one way we can deliver that for them,” its executive vice-president and chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella reportedly said said.

The Relax Row is set to include adjustable leg rests that flip up to create a wider sleeping surface, large enough for up to two adults and a child.

Passengers will also reportedly receive additional amenities such as a mattress, blanket and extra pillows, with children given a toy and travel kit.

According to the report, United plans to install up to 12 Relax Rows on more than 200 Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft by 2030, although pricing and specific routes have yet to be announced.

The move comes as airlines increasingly target travellers willing to pay more for comfort, with United reporting an 11 per cent increase in premium revenue in 2025.

United reportedly said the feature is intended to give economy passengers more space on long-haul flights without upgrading to premium cabins.

Similar concepts already exist globally, including Air New Zealand’s “Skycouch” and Japan’s All Nippon Airways “COUCHii”, reflecting a growing industry shift towards flexible sleeping options in economy class.