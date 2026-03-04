PARIS, March 4 — Saint Laurent presented a contrasting collection of oversized suits and delicate lace dresses for its winter collection yesterday at Paris Fashion Week.

The show opened with a string of power suits in black with large lapels and shoulder pads — evoking the tuxedo for women which French designer Yves Saint Laurent created in 1966 in a break with tradition.

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2026/2027 Women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris March 3, 2026. — Reuters pic

See-through lace dresses and skirts in earthy tones of red, orange and brown were paired with huge fur coats or balanced with chunky jewellery.

Saint Laurent, owned by struggling luxury group Kering, has suffered three years of declining revenue as a post-pandemic boom in spending on expensive handbags and clothes evaporated.

Creative director Anthony Vaccarello, leading the brand since 2016, is credited with growing Saint Laurent’s revenue and reach.

Saint Laurent’s sales were €2.6 billion (RM11.9 billion) last year, down from a peak of €3.3 billion in 2022. — Reuters