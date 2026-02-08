SEOUL, Feb 8 — South Korea’s latest dessert obsession has officially finished baking — and cooled — in record time.

According to The Korea Herald, search interest in the wildly popular Dubai chewy cookie plunged to half its peak in just 17 days, proving once again that nothing burns hotter — or disappears faster — than a K-dessert trend.

Born in April from dessert brand Mont Cookie, the treat only truly took flight nationwide in December, when social feeds were suddenly flooded with glossy, gooey cookie shots.

But as a Naver Data Lab analysis now shows, the hype had the lifespan of a mayfly dusted in powdered sugar.

Experts told The Korea Herald that these sugar rushes rise and fall at breakneck speed because desserts are now “bought less for taste and more for their value as visual proof online.”

Translation: if it looks good on Instagram, it sells — but only until the next camera-ready snack hits the algorithm.

Some Seoulites spotted the crumble long before the numbers dropped.

Park Hyo-yeon, 38, who works in Jongno-gu, remembered queues snaking around a Paris Croissant near her office as recently as last week.

“On Wednesday, there was no line at all. I could walk in and buy one,” she said — a sentence that would have been unthinkable during peak cookie mania.

Down in Jamsil, Kang Na-yeon, 28, noticed the same shift.

“A store that used to limit purchases to two per person has now switched to unlimited sales, so we were able to order some to share at the office,” she said.

“I think most people who were curious had already tried it and moved on.”

Data backs her up. Over the past five years, dessert trends have fizzled faster and faster.

Croffles — that buttery waffle-croissant hybrid that ruled from 2020 to 2021 — took a leisurely 163 days to lose half their search heat.

Tanghulu, the candied fruit skewers that went viral in 2023, held out 54 days.

Dubai chocolate in 2024? A blink-and-you-miss-it 13 days.

By those standards, the Dubai chewy cookie’s 17-day flameout was practically generous.