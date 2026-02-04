KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The Ministry of Public Works (KKR) is implementing three key maintenance methods to tackle damaged and pothole-ridden federal roads, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said routine, periodic, and emergency maintenance is carried out by appointed federal road concessionaires.

He noted that routine maintenance is scheduled to prevent minor damage from worsening, such as early pothole repairs, while scheduled maintenance involves more extensive repairs to both road surfaces and underlying structures.

“For emergency cases, repairs are carried out immediately when critical damage threatens road safety. On federal roads, potholes must be patched within 24 hours of being detected,” he said.

He was responding to Zahari Kechik (PN-Jeli), who wanted to know about state road maintenance allocations for 2024 and 2025, and efforts to address damaged and pothole-ridden roads effectively.

On disparities in road maintenance between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, Ahmad Maslan said the Public Works Department allocated RM341.7 million for federal roads in Sabah in 2025.

He said state and municipal roads are maintained by the respective state governments using the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) allocations from the Finance Ministry.

“If roads remain badly potholed, state governments are responsible for maintaining them, apart from agricultural roads under the Agriculture Ministry and rural roads under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry. These are among the key parties ensuring roads across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak are properly maintained,” he added. — Bernama