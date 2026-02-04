SHANGHAI, Feb 4 — A woman in Shanghai who repeatedly moved a traffic mirror because she believed it was bad for her home’s fengshui was found to be the cause of multiple road accidents in her residential community.

The strange case came to light after residents in the compound complained about frequent accidents at a sharp turn over the past two months.

According to the South China Morning Post, an investigation revealed that a woman living opposite the mirror kept adjusting its angle, compromising public safety.

The woman’s husband, surnamed Luo, told local media that his wife had recently suffered “bad luck and health issues.”

After consulting a fengshui master, they were told the traffic mirror, which had been in place since 2012, was to blame.

Fengshui is the ancient Chinese art of arranging one's physical environment to balance energy and promote harmony between individuals and their surroundings.

Luo said they felt the mirror was like a “demon-revealing mirror” from Chinese mythology and were “not happy” having it pointed at their home.

Initially, the property management company tried to compromise by installing a second mirror on the opposite side of the road.

The woman agreed, but after her family reportedly suffered more bad luck a few days later, she adjusted both mirrors again.

On January 21, the neighbourhood committee finally called the police, who educated the couple on the law.

Officers warned them that their actions could constitute a criminal offence and that they could be held responsible for any accidents caused.

The property management company has since sealed the mirror’s position with cement.

The incident has drawn ridicule online.

“They protected their own fengshui but compromised the safety of other people. I suppose what they did would not bring them harmony eventually,” one online observer commented.