KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Want more range than the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD? Tesla Malaysia is accepting orders for the Model Y Long Range RWD in Malaysia.

With its large battery and single motor setup, the Model Y Long Range RWD can deliver up to 661km of WLTP-rated range.

That’s 10 per cent more range than the AWD variant and it costs RM26,000 less.

The Telsa Model Y Long Range RWD is officially priced from RM216,450. As usual, you can configure the exterior and interior colours at extra cost as well as the option to upgrade the wheel size from 19″ to 20″.

With one less motor at the front, the LR RWD model has a 0-100km/h time of 5.8 seconds, which puts it in between the RWD (5.9 seconds) and LR AWD (4.8 seconds) variants.

Here’s the current pricing for the Model Y lineup in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Tesla

Tesla Model Y RWD – RM195,450

Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD – RM216,450

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD – RM242,450

In case you missed it, Tesla has recently updated the Model Y which now comes with a larger 16″ central display. On top of that, the headlining now features an all black trim which gives it a more premium appearance. — SoyaCincau