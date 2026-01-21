ROME, Jan 21 — Italy started to bid farewell today to Valentino, one of the country’s most famous fashion designers, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

The coffin of the designer, who died at the age of 93, is now lying in state for two days in the building of his foundation in Rome, adorned with a red rose.

The Italian flag is flying at half-mast in the square in front of the building.

One of the first to enter the building was Valentino’s long-time partner and colleague Giancarlo Giammetti.

Many people lined up to pay their respects.

Valentino, whose full name was Valentino Garavani, died on Monday. The coffin is expected to remain at the foundation until tomorrow evening.

The funeral service is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs in Rome.

The Italian was one of the world’s best known fashion designers for decades. He quickly made a name for himself in the fashion world with his elegant style, and his trademarks were the letter ‘V’ and the colour red.

In 1960, he founded the Valentino fashion house together with Giammetti. Successful collections followed in the 1970s and 1980s.

Shortly before the turn of the millennium, however, Maison Valentino was affected by changes in the fashion industry, and large shares in the company were sold.

Valentino finally retired from the fashion business in 2007, after which he only designed clothes occasionally.

He lived a secluded life in Rome until his death. — Bernama-dpa