KUALA LUMPUR. Jan 20 — Malaysian designer Syomirizwa Gupta has unveiled his Bespoke Eid Collection 2026, drawing inspiration from the historic Silk Road in a celebration of culture, craftsmanship and modern elegance.

Titled Journey to the Silk Road, the festive collection reflects the rich exchange of ideas, textiles and artistry along the ancient maritime trade routes, blending heritage influences with contemporary design sensibilities.

Intricate patterns, luxurious fabrics and radiant hues define the collection, which reimagines Eid dressing with a refined yet expressive aesthetic.

In a media release, the couturier said each piece is thoughtfully designed to honour tradition while catering to the lifestyle of the modern woman.

Pastels and earthy tones take centre stage at Syomirizwa Gupta this Eid 2026. — Photo by Syomirizwa Gupta

The collection features tailored kebaya, lightweight long blouses, bias-cut skirts and dresses, elevated with delicate embroidery and jewel embellishments.

From understated classics to bold statement silhouettes, the designs celebrate individuality, grace and festive joy.

Staying true to its bespoke focus, the Eid 2026 collection offers clients a personalised experience through private fittings and custom styling, allowing each creation to be tailored to individual preferences.

The collection underscores Syomirizwa Gupta’s continued commitment to quality, artistry and meaningful fashion, presenting a festive wardrobe that is adventurous, timeless and deeply rooted in cultural heritage.