CHUKAI, Jan 14 — Eighty-eight-year-old Zainab Abu Bakar, from Kampung Bukit Mentok near here, remains steadfast in preserving the art of weaving mengkuang mats, even as the traditional craft gradually fades amid modernisation.

Despite her advanced age, Zainab’s fingers never tire as she diligently weaves mengkuang leaves with remarkable creativity to fulfil customer orders.

She said she learned the skill from her grandfather at the age of 13, having been captivated by the fine craftsmanship of the Malay community.

“Previously, Kampung Bukit Mentok was renowned as one of the centres for mengkuang mat production in this district, with many villagers involved in the craft.

“Today, only one elderly woman remains actively weaving mengkuang mats, as the younger generation is no longer interested in inheriting this traditional skill,” she told Bernama when met at her home in Kampung Bukit Mentok today.

Zainab, who has five daughters, 29 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and a niece, said weaving mengkuang mats requires perseverance, precision and a high level of patience, as every stage of the process is carried out manually and takes considerable time to ensure neatness and quality.

Zainab’s enduring touch transforms simple leaves into intricate mengkuang mats.— Bernama pic

She explained that the work begins with sourcing and selecting suitable mengkuang leaves, followed by splitting, soaking, dyeing, stringing, drying and finally weaving the mats.

“All the work is done by me, with occasional help from my children and grandchildren,” she said.

Zainab, who enjoys good health, said she often begins weaving as early as 4am.

“I usually go to bed early and wake up before dawn to start weaving because it is more comfortable to work in cooler weather. However, I do not weave every day unless there are orders to be completed,” she added.

Each mengkuang mat is sold for between RM60 and RM70. — Bernama pic

According to her, it takes about five days to complete a mat measuring 2.29 metres in length and 1.37 metres in width.

Each mengkuang mat is sold for between RM60 and RM70, and she continues to receive many orders, including from outside Terengganu.

However, Zainab said none of her five daughters, aged between 52 and 70, is interested in continuing the craft, despite possessing the skills to do so. — Bernama