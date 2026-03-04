JOHOR BAHRU, March 4 — A 29-year-old technician changed his plea to guilty at two Sessions Courts here today to seven charges of sexual assault and producing child sexual abuse material involving three girls two years ago.

The accused, Muhammad Imran Abdullah, pleaded guilty to four counts of physical sexual assault involving three girls aged between five and seven.

He was charged under Section 14(a) and Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

The other three charges were for producing child sexual abuse material, with the accused alleged to have recorded videos of the same victims.

He was charged under Section 5 of the same Act, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and whipping of not less than six strokes upon conviction.

Muhammad Imran is alleged to have committed the offences in a bedroom and beside a house in Kampung Pasir Putih in Pasir Gudang between 10.30am and 11am on April 5, 2024.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutors Nor Fadilah Johanuddin and Nur Farah Wahida Shahudin, while the accused was represented by counsels Mohamed Imran Mohamed Sam and Amar Ajwad Kalki Muhammad Azali Kalki.

Judge Nor Aziati Jaafar and Judge Madihah Zainol set March 13 for the hearing of the facts of the case and sentencing.

Previously on February 27, the accused also changed his plea to guilty in the same court on three charges of trafficking three newborn babies aged five and seven days two years ago.

He was charged under Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code for joint liability, which carries a life sentence or a minimum of five years’ imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

The court also set the same date for the hearing of the facts of the case and sentencing.

Muhammad Imran had earlier claimed trial to the seven sexual assault charges when he was first charged on December 19 last year, and later pleaded not guilty on January 16 to the three baby trafficking charges.