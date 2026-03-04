BALIK PULAU, March 4 — An elderly woman and her son were found dead inside a unit at the Taman Sahabat flats in Teluk Kumbar here last night.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director John Sagun Francis said the police requested assistance to force open a locked house door at 8.17 pm.

“A team of six personnel and one engine from the Seri Balik Pulau fire station was dispatched to the location.

“They arrived at 8.32 pm and, together with the police, forced open the door. The victims were discovered in the living room and inside a bedroom,” he said in a statement today.

John said both victims, a 72-year-old woman and her 39-year-old son, were pronounced dead at the scene by health personnel.

It is understood that neighbours had alerted the authorities after noticing a foul odour emanating from the house. — Bernama