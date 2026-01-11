DUNGUN, Jan 11 — The Dungun branch of the Malaysian Historical Society (MHS) has voiced disappointment over the deteriorating condition of the ‘turtle stone’, a famous rock formation at Bukit Che Hawa, Rantau Abang, due to neglect by the authorities.

The branch’s deputy chairman, Che Mat Nor Abd Llah, said the formation, named for its association with turtle landings on the nearby beach, risks being lost without urgent conservation.

“Once a tourist attraction, the stone is now exposed and eroding after its protective roof was damaged. If left as it is, this historic landmark will be lost to future generations,” he told reporters.

He added that overgrown vegetation and a damaged access road further discourage visitors from reaching the site.

Llah acknowledged previous government initiatives, including significant funding allocated to beautify the area. However, he noted that no maintenance has been carried out since.

Overgrown vegetation and a damaged access road have made visits to the turtle stone increasingly rare, according to members of the Malaysian Historical Society’s Dungun branch. — Bernama pic

He said the site should be regularly maintained and cleaned as it represents one of Terengganu’s compelling tourist destinations.

“I believe the turtle stone could regain its status as a tourist attraction if the government focuses on redeveloping the area ahead of Visit Terengganu Year in 2027,” he added.

Meanwhile, the MHS Dungun branch’s honorary secretary, Wan Mohd Rosli Wan Ngah, said the society will seek the best solution to address the situation.

“We will engage with various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, to explore methods for repairing and enhancing the surrounding area,” he said. — Bernama