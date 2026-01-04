KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The launch of the “I LITE U” Lighting Innovation Project at Bukit Bintang here tonight drew strong interest from both locals and foreign visitors, reflecting growing optimism over Malaysia’s tourism appeal for the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign which kicked off on New Year’s eve.

The project was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Also present were Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Oscar award winner Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, who is also the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), was also in attendance.

Interior designer Tong Kok Ying, 50, from Petaling Jaya, who was among the thousands present, said he was drawn to the event after noticing the stage setup while passing by.

“It really caught my attention and looked interesting, especially when I heard there would be performances. I was looking forward to the Prime Minister’s opening and the moment when the entire street lit up,” he told Bernama.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, accompanied by VIPs, looks on as a marching band perform during the launch of the Lighting Innovation Project Towards Urban Sustainability at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur January 3, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Tong expressed pride as a Malaysian at the event and credited the government’s hard work in tourism promotion for the campaign’s visibility among his international friends, signalling Malaysia’s growing global profile.

Local visitors from outside the Klang Valley also took the opportunity to experience the launch, including teacher Sazliana Armawansah, 39, from Sabah, who was transiting in Kuala Lumpur on her way home from Vietnam.

“We were just passing by and noticed the heavy police presence, which made us curious. At first, I thought it was a phone advertisement, but it turned out to be a lighting installation,” she said, adding that the concept was unique and visually appealing.

She said the presence of well-known figures such as Michelle and local artists further added to the excitement of the evening.

Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh waves to the crown during the launch of the Lighting Innovation Project Towards Urban Sustainability at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur January 3, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Equally impressed by the event was Tomy Ojilvia, 68, a foreign tourist from England who is on holiday with his wife, stating that Malaysia’s lively atmosphere was a major draw.

“We’re staying just across the road and decided to come over. There’s always something happening here, and events like this make the holiday experience even better,” he said, adding that he and his wife returned to Malaysia this year to celebrate the New Year after visiting previously in November.

Ojilvia said he looked forward to the Prime Minister’s speech and performances, noting that the festive atmosphere reinforced Malaysia’s image as a welcoming destination for international visitors.

Meanwhile, Japanese tourist Aiko Tanaka, 34, who is visiting Kuala Lumpur for the first time, said the lighting installation gave her a positive impression and that she would recommend the city to friends back home.

“It feels very festive and modern. I didn’t expect to see something like this when I came shopping, so it’s a pleasant surprise and makes the city feel very welcoming,” she said.

People gather around Jalan Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang during the launch of the Lighting Innovation Project Towards Urban Sustainability at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur January 3, 2026. — Bernama pic

The “I LITE U” project spans nearly one kilometre around Bukit Bintang and features more than 70 energy-efficient LED installations, including hanging lights, moon lights and fairytale-themed designs, aimed at enhancing the urban landscape while supporting the low-carbon city agenda.

“I LITE U” is an acronym for Infrastructure, Lighting, Innovation, Technology and Eco-Sustainability towards Urbanisation, and is expected to further position Kuala Lumpur as a must-visit city destination as Malaysia gears up for VM2026. — Bernama