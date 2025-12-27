KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Recent social media posts suggesting that a local celebrity may be experiencing postpartum depression (PPD) following the birth of her first child have sparked widespread discussion about the condition online, indirectly creating more awareness of the disorder and the fact that its symptoms can go unnoticed by some mothers, particularly first-time mums.

Speculation about the actress’ health emerged after she was seen appearing visibly stressed, with noticeable physical changes including weight loss, coupled with perceptions that she was struggling to balance her career commitments with her responsibilities as the mother of a one-year-old child.

In her social media posts, she admitted she had to “sacrifice sleep”, staying up through the night to care for her baby before returning to the filming set the following morning.

This prolonged routine led to sleep deprivation and chronic fatigue, despite the help and support she received from close family members.

However, she denied claims that she was suffering from PPD, clarifying that she was merely experiencing extreme exhaustion brought on by the demands of childcare and a heavy work schedule.

Symptoms

Postpartum depression refers to intense and prolonged feelings of sadness, anxiety or hopelessness after childbirth that can interfere with a mother’s ability to carry out her daily routines.

Dr Gayathri Mariappa, a consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist and maternal fetal medicine specialist at Sunway Medical Centre Velocity, said the condition usually lasts longer than two weeks and can occur at any time, from as early as the second week after childbirth up to a year after delivery.

“PPD is different from the ‘baby blues’ (temporary emotional changes commonly experienced by women after giving birth). Baby blues usually involve short-term mood swings, such as crying easily or having feelings of anxiety, during the first week after delivery.

“The symptoms of baby blues generally resolve on their own within two weeks. However, PPD is a more serious condition that requires proper attention and should not be mistaken for baby blues,” she told Bernama.

According to Dr Gayathri, the exact cause of PPD has yet to be fully identified by medical experts.

However, she pointed out, several factors have been recognised as increasing the risk of PPD among mothers. Among them is a history of mental health issues, particularly depression, experienced either before or during pregnancy.

“Other factors include a lack of support from close family members or friends, or a strained relationship with their partner, including domestic violence, as well as exposure to major stressful life events such as the loss of a loved one,” she said, adding that PPD can also affect mothers with no obvious risk factors or prior history of mental health problems.

PPD risk among first-time mothers

Elaborating, Dr Gayathri said the arrival of a baby can bring about major life changes for a mother, who may face emotional stress and physical exhaustion while caring for an infant, potentially triggering depressive symptoms.

She also said first-time mothers have been identified as facing a higher risk of developing postpartum depression, particularly as they adjust to new routines associated with infant care.

She said the risk may be heightened by factors such as a traumatic or distressing birth experience, health complications affecting either the mother or baby, alcohol consumption during pregnancy, and prolonged financial stress.

Studies have also shown that new mothers who return to work after maternity leave face a higher risk of emotional distress and postpartum depression.

This is largely due to the challenges of balancing work demands with childcare and household responsibilities, often resulting in physical exhaustion, mental strain and significant emotional burden.

She added that research has shown that certain employment sectors, particularly the commercial sector, record higher rates of PPD, reflecting the influence of workplace culture and environment on maternal well-being.

“This situation occurs when the mother faces a short or unpaid maternity leave, as well as has concerns over job security and financial stability.

“Infant feeding methods have also been found to play a role in the emotional health of working mothers. Breastfeeding mothers often face time constraints, inadequate workplace support facilities and physical fatigue, while mothers who use formula may experience different pressures such as financial burden or feelings of guilt, all of which can affect their emotional well-being,” she said.

She added that a lack of support from employers and family members, feelings of isolation and sleep deprivation commonly experienced by new mothers can further worsen symptoms of PPD.

Overlooked signs

Dr Gayathri also said many early symptoms of PPD are often overlooked and dismissed as normal emotional changes after childbirth, resulting in new mothers not getting help at an early stage.

Common early signs include sudden mood changes, such as shifting from happiness to sadness or extreme distress, as well as frequent crying episodes without an obvious cause.

“New mothers may also experience increased irritability and anxiety, and feel tense or get angry easily,” she said, adding that these women should undergo a clinical assessment and screening conducted by doctors or nurses monitoring postnatal health.

“If early screening indicates a potential mental health issue, further evaluation or referral to a psychiatrist will be recommended.”

To manage early symptoms, mothers are encouraged to take self-care steps such as sharing their feelings with family members or friends and clearly communicating the type of help they need.

Mothers are also advised to make time for activities they enjoy and receive adequate rest and sleep, as well as exercise regularly and maintain a healthy diet.

Psychological support, such as counselling or cognitive behavioural therapy, is also recommended to help mothers cope with emotional stress.

“For more severe cases of PPD or those that do not respond to initial treatment, the doctor may suggest the use of antidepressant medication that is considered safe during breastfeeding, depending on individual clinical assessment,” she said.

She also warned that untreated PPD carries a high risk of developing into long-term depression and may potentially lead to harmful behaviour towards oneself or the baby.

However, she noted that even mothers who receive treatment later can still recover, provided they have adequate support from their family members.

Antenatal education

Meanwhile, psychiatrist and mental health specialist Dr Fakrul Azren Azhar said comprehensive antenatal education, including mental preparation, understanding emotional changes after childbirth and having a strong social support system, can help reduce the risk of postpartum depression among mothers.

He said emotional health, particularly among first-time mothers, should be given the same level of attention as physical check-ups during pregnancy and after delivery.

This is because hormonal changes, lack of sleep and the demands of a new role can significantly affect a woman’s mental well-being.

“Becoming a mother is not merely (taking on) a new role, but a process of forming a new identity. A woman’s body works continuously throughout the nine months of pregnancy and after childbirth.

“… and, at the same time, she must adapt to major changes in her daily routine, which is not easy,” he said.

He added that regular emotional check-ups, whether through early screening or open discussions with healthcare professionals and psychologists, can help detect early symptoms of PPD.

Dr Fakrul Azren also reminded mothers facing emotional distress not to suppress their feelings, but to seek appropriate support and assistance.

“There is no manual on how to be a perfect mother. No mother truly knows how to care for a child the first time she has one,” he said, adding that women should seek professional help if they experience emotional distress after childbirth.

“Seeking treatment is not something shameful… it is to heal them. Just as physical wounds need stitches, emotional wounds also require care.” — Bernama