KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Shoppers strolling with dogs in tow and pets peeking out from carriers are becoming a familiar sight at Selangor’s newest retail attraction, Sunway Square Mall.

Officially opened to the public on December 11, Sunway Square Mall has quickly drawn attention for being marketed as Klang Valley’s first indoor pet-friendly shopping mall.

Malay Mail visited the newly opened mall and found the experience refreshingly different from a conventional shopping trip.

Instead of the usual restrictions, pets are visibly welcomed into the mall’s bright glass atrium, where owners browse stores with their animals comfortably by their side.

The concept, however, comes with clear boundaries.

What you need to know before entering

House rules are prominently displayed at the mall’s entrances, outlining measures aimed at ensuring safety and comfort for all visitors.

Under these guidelines, pets must be kept in strollers or carriers at all times, and owners are required to use designated pet lifts when moving between floors.

House rules at Sunway Square Mall require pets to be kept in strollers or carriers at all times to ensure safety and comfort for all visitors. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Pets must also be supervised and kept secure throughout the visit.

The mall places strong emphasis on cleanliness and shared-space etiquette.

Pet owners are reminded to maintain their pets’ hygiene, avoid blocking walkways or entrances with strollers, and ensure interactions with other shoppers remain controlled.

Pets that are aggressive or excessively noisy may be asked to leave, while entry into individual retail outlets remains subject to each store’s own pet policy.

The guidelines further state that pet owners are fully responsible for any injuries, damages, or incidents caused by their pets while on the premises.

A pet-inclusive lifestyle destination

Beyond shopping, Sunway Square Mall is positioning itself as a broader pet-inclusive lifestyle destination.

A dedicated outdoor Squarrel Pet Playground is located at Sunway South Quay Lake and can be accessed directly from the mall.

The Squarrel Pet Playground, a designated space for pets to walk and play, at Sunway South Quay Lake. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Visitors can head to the lower ground floor, locate the bubble lift, and descend to Basement 5, where an entrance leads straight to the outdoor space.

The playground operates under its own rules, with pets required to be accompanied by an adult handler, limited to one pet per handler, and restricted to small and medium-sized animals up to 40cm in height or 20kg in weight.

Pet owners are also required to clean up after their animals.

More pet-focused activities are in the pipeline, including doga sessions, foam “pawty” play events, pet spa services, pet photo booths, and pet workshops.

Updates on these activities will be shared through Sunway Square Mall’s official social media platforms.

Mixed reactions, growing interest

Since its opening, public reaction has been mixed, with some questioning whether the concept is practical and what types of pets are allowed.

A mall employee said there are currently no restrictions on the type of pet visitors can bring, as long as the animals are well-behaved and owners adhere to the rules.

Inside restaurants, however, restrictions remain firm.

Pets are not allowed to sit on chairs or be held by their owners while dining.

For some visitors, the concept fills a long-standing gap.

Pet owners soak in the outdoors with their furry companions at Sunway South Quay Lake. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

“It is very convenient to us (wife) as we have always wanted to bring our pets out together, but we often find it difficult,” said business coach Kim Zhao Wei, 33.

He added that outings are usually limited to outdoor settings, forcing plans to be cancelled during wet weather or extreme heat.

Spanning 320,000 square feet across four storeys, Sunway Square Mall houses 130 retail outlets and offers 3,000 integrated parking bays.

With 95 per cent of shops already in operation, the mall is positioning itself as a response to changing urban lifestyles, where pets are increasingly seen as part of the family rather than left at home.