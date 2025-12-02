MELAKA, Dec 2— The once–noisy excavation site on Pulau Melaka, filled with the rumble of machinery and the shouts of expedition crew, suddenly fell silent as several giant wooden fragments—buried three metres deep in mangrove mud—were slowly lifted to the surface.

The excavation team, who had spent days sweating over the 12-by-12 metre dig site, were momentarily lost for words. The massive slabs of timber were not remnants of an ordinary trading vessel as previously assumed, but are now believed to belong to an ancient aristocratic ship—possibly a royal vessel.

Excitement surged among the experts and researchers from the Department of National Heritage (JWN), along with volunteers from the Melaka Museum Corporation (Perzim), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, especially after learning that the ship predates Melaka’s official founding by Parameswara in the 14th century.

Radiocarbon dating tests conducted in the United States suggest that the structure dates back to the 13th century.

Also discovered on-site were coins from the reign of Sultan Mahmud Shah and fragments of porcelain—clues that the vessel may have belonged to a nobleman of the Melaka Sultanate.

Unlocking the secrets of ancient ship

Sharing the emotional moment of the discovery, Registered Land and Underwater Archaeologist Muhammad Termizi Hasni said that despite more than 17 years of work excavating graves, shipwrecks, and sites that tell of past tragedies, the thrill he felt when the wooden fragments surfaced was unlike anything before.

“Although this is our fourth excavation phase, the feeling is indescribable. Of course, we were excited, but there were far more questions than answers as the wooden blocks clearly bore signs of craftsmanship.

“As we extracted, cleaned, and documented the wood, more and more features emerged—decorative motifs, joints, and the distinct wooden pegs. The clearer it became, the more questions arose,” he said.

Work to uncover the archaeological mysteries of the site—believed to have once been a battlefield and a major trade route—began in 2020, continued into 2021, and resumed in the third phase in 2025.

It was during this third phase that fragments of wood were found in the mangrove swamp, and when pieced together, they began to resemble parts of a ship.

Earlier phases only reached a depth of one to two metres and mostly revealed coins, pottery, and ceramics. But once the search area expanded, upright wooden posts began appearing above the waterline.

With the discovery of deeper wooden structures, Muhammad Termizi conducted profiling work, geophysical tests, and radiocarbon dating to determine the wood’s age and type before deciding whether the fragments should be preserved underwater.

“At first, we planned to return the fragments to the sea for conservation since radiocarbon dating had already been completed. The wood now held historical value—even before we knew it was from a ship.

“But once the recent excavation uncovered more fragments and their shapes became clearer, we realised they were structural ship components. This led us to decide on continuing the excavation rather than returning them to the sea,” he said.

Perzim and JWN have now built a conservation pond at the Submarine Museum for long-term documentation work, expected to take at least three years. Excavation at the site will resume this December with new grid squares opened for further study. Twenty-four archaeologists are currently involved.

Not an ordinary trading vessel

Muhammad Termizi, who also serves as JWN’s archaeology curator, said the strenuous excavation was rewarded with relics that strengthen the historical and heritage narrative of Malaysia.

“What struck me most was the hope that each wooden piece would reveal its shape, decor, carvings, and motifs—details crucial in defining our national heritage,” he said.

He stressed that the discovery is not only evidence of Melaka’s maritime superiority but may also mark the beginning of a rewritten chapter of Melaka’s—and even the wider Nusantara’s—history.

Early studies suggest that the ship’s construction techniques indicate that it was not a common trading vessel but one belonging to the aristocracy. This supports the idea that Melaka’s port was not merely a stopover for traders but a centre of maritime prowess and shipbuilding excellence in the region.

The vessel may also signify the existence of a harbour that replaced the fading Kedah Tua civilisation around the 12th to 13th centuries.

Historical records recount that Melaka began when Parameswara — a royal prince of Palembang — fled after being defeated in a power struggle with Majapahit. After being expelled from Temasik by Siamese forces in 1396, he and his followers settled near the mouth of the Melaka River in Bertam, where they founded the kingdom.

Melaka’s strategic location along the busy Straits of Melaka transformed it into a major entrepot linking China, India, and the East, with hundreds of ships anchoring annually. The sultanate’s golden era ended in 1511 when the Portuguese conquered the city.

Evidence of Melaka's maritime mastery

Deputy Commissioner of JWN Ruzairy Arbi said that beyond age and size, the ship’s materials reveal long-standing maritime expertise among the people of Melaka.

“We are confident that the wood fragments belonged to a ship that existed between 1200 and 1300—earlier than Melaka’s formal founding in the 13th century. Its estimated length of 50 to 70 metres makes it even larger than the Mendam Berahi described in the Hikayat Hang Tuah,” he said.

The Mendam Berahi, believed to have existed in the early 16th century, measured around 54 metres and is often cited as proof of Malay shipbuilding ingenuity.

So far, the most significant components found at the site include the hull, bow, flooring, and large structural beams—each showcasing advanced craftsmanship.

Preliminary analysis suggests that the vessel’s construction matches those used by nobles and high-ranking officials during Melaka’s peak. Laboratory tests also confirm the use of saga and merbau, both native hardwoods.

“Most astonishingly, no metal nails were used. The entire structure relied on wooden pegs—an engineering method still used by shipbuilders in Makassar, Sulawesi today,” Ruzairy said.

Conservation teams are now dismantling and relocating the components for further preservation. Porcelain fragments and coins believed to date back to Sultan Mahmud Shah’s reign were also recovered at the site.

Once documentation is complete, the artefacts will be preserved and later exhibited, including at the Melaka Museum.

Reshaping the history of Melaka and Nusantara

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof said the discovery holds the potential to reshape historical research on the Melaka Sultanate’s golden era—from the 15th to early 16th century.

The finding of crucial relics, including coins linked to Sultan Mahmud Shah—the last Sultan of Melaka before its fall to the Portuguese in 1511—offers new insights into Melaka’s trade networks and diplomatic ties.

“This discovery may help historians reassess several key facts about Melaka’s international relations in the 15th century. I hope it will allow us to correct historical inaccuracies that arose over time due to reliance on old records,” he said.

He emphasised that all findings must be recorded and authenticated by experts to ensure their legitimacy as official historical evidence.

To ensure smooth excavation, the Melaka government will gazette the area as a restricted zone to prevent intrusion and protect the artefacts.

Ab Rauf believes the discovery will significantly boost Melaka’s tourism sector and restore the state’s reputation as a centre of history and world heritage. — Bernama